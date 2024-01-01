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    Ultinon WeatherVision Car headlights bulb

    LUM11342U2510X2/20

    Drive safely through any weather

    Switch your vehicle's headlights to Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED and experience better contrast on the road plus the performance of LEDs! These easy-to-install bulbs mean you can now upgrade to LEDs without the fuss!*

    See all benefits

    Ultinon WeatherVision Car headlights bulb

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    Drive safely through any weather

    Halogen color match, easy install, LED performance

    • LED-HL [≈H4/H19]
    • Direct-fit LED bulb
    • 3500 K warm white light
    • Advanced automotive system

    Enjoy the 3500K warmth of classic light

    Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs project an elegant, halogen-like glow at 3500 Kelvin. They give your car a timeless style while offering the extra brightness of LED. Experience more comfortable vision in difficult weather conditions, such as snow and fog, thanks to reduced glare.

    Better light-beam performance than halogen**

    Delivering superior light-beam performance, Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs outshine halogen bulbs and feature a compact, universally compatible design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they match standard ECE halogen brightness while enhancing beam efficiency with reduced energy consumption. Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

    Plug-and-play installation

    With Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.

    Automotive-standards compliant

    Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.

    Long-lasting performance

    Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb and homogeneous light throughout the bulbs lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.*** Enjoy the best of todays technology with Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      Direct-fit LED bulb
      Expected benefits
      Quick, easy installation

    • Product description

      Application
      High Beam, Low Beam
      Designation LED Type
      [≈H4], [≈H19]
      Operating Temperature
      -40°C / +85°C
      Range
      Ultinon WeatherVision
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      H4, H19
      Homologation ECE R37
      No
      Homologation ECE R10
      Yes
      Polarity free
      yes
      Base
      P43t-38/PU43t-3
      Designation
      LED H4/H19 11342 U2510 X2

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      1500 hrs.

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1500 lm/1000 lm
      Color temperature
      3500 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      20W
      Voltage
      12/24V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11342U2510X2
      Ordering code
      72909131

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      6974260729091
      EAN3
      6974260729107

    • Packed product information

      Length
      4.8cm  cm
      Width
      10.2cm  cm
      Height
      10.6cm  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2 pcs
      MOQ (for professionals)
      6 sets
      Net weight per piece [g]
      44.3g
      Gross weight per piece [g]
      119.5g

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      15.5cm  cm
      Width
      11cm  cm
      Height
      22cm  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.85  kg

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    • * It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted for use on public roads.
    • ** Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs.
    • *** 2-year standard.
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