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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Ultra AlkalineBattery

LR6E4B/97

Extreme power for ultra high-drain devices

When you simply have to have the best, insist on Ultra Alkaline batteries. They give you 30% more power than ordinary alkaline batteries and are perfect for high-energy consuming devices.

See all benefits

Extreme power for ultra high-drain devices

  • AA

  • Ultra Alkaline

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Alkaline batteries are 6x better than average Zinc Carbon

Alkaline batteries are six times better than average Zinc Carbon batteries.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 286.1 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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