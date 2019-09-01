Search terms

  • Everything you need for great oral health Everything you need for great oral health Everything you need for great oral health
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    ExpertClean 7300 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9618/01

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Everything you need for great oral health

    Keeping up good brushing habits is tough. ExpertClean will guide you between dentist checkups. Know when to adjust your pressure with built-in smart sensors and use the App’s Progress Report to help you stick to your brushing routine.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $399.99

    ExpertClean 7300 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    Similar products

    See all ExpertClean

    Everything you need for great oral health

    Removes up to 10x more plaque

    • Connected brushing made easy
    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • Smart brush head recognition
    • 3 modes, 3 intensities
    Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

    Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

    Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

    Guidance to start and keep up healthy habits

    Guidance to start and keep up healthy habits

    ExpertClean gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.

    Personalized brushing experience

    Personalized brushing experience

    ExpertClean comes with Clean, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ modes to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.

    Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

    Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

    The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

    BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

    BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

    Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For an example, say you're using the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Your ExpertClean's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the Gum Health mode to help give your gums a clean bill of health.

    Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

    Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

    You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your ExpertClean will. If you need to ease up, this intelligent toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

    Simple to charge and style to boot

    Simple to charge and style to boot

    Your ExpertClean will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.

    Makes traveling easier for you

    Makes traveling easier for you

    Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      Connected brushing app

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days***
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • with iOS7 or higher
      • with iOS7 operational system

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 ExpertClean
      Brush heads
      1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
      Travel case
      1
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Special attention to molars

    • BrushSync Mode Pairing

      C3 Premium Plaque Control
      Pairs with Clean mode

    • Smart sensor technology

      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads
      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      Location sensor
      Tracks & improves coverage
      BrushSync Technology
      • Connects smart handle and
      • smart brush head
      Scrubbing sensor
      Guides to reduce scrubbing

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    * Suggested retail price

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • more than a manual toothbrush
    • * compared to DiamondClean
    • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.