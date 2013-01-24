Search terms
A whiter, brighter smile
Food and drinks can make your smile less than bright. Our Premium White brush head can boost your smile's whiteness. Polishing bristles remove surface stains to visibly whiten teeth in just 3 days, while you get an exceptional deep clean. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dense bristles packed into the center of the Philips Sonicare Premium White brush head work hard to remove plaque, and everyday surface stains from food and drinks. Flexing sides let bristles contour to the unique shape of your teeth and gums for deep cleaning and a brighter smile in just 3 days.
You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium White adapt to the unique contours of your mouth. Our bristles adjust to your gums and teeth, giving you up to 4x more surface contact** than a regular brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard to reach spots. The adaptive cleaning technology also allows gentle tracking along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure, and enables an enhanced sweeping motion for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.
With Premium White, you get exceptional cleaning as well as daily whitening. Its flexible design helps remove up to 10x more plaque**** from teeth and along the gum line for a deep clean you can see and feel.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.
Your Premium White brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature***. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle***, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.
