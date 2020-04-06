2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX6631/01
1 mode
3 intensity settings
1 brush head
Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)
With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks
With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.
4.3
of 5
44
Reviews
Louby
06/04/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I love my toothbrush
It cleans in a different way than most other electric toothbrushes You cannot damage your gums by pressing too hard.
Pros
Battery life is excellent. Lasts 4-6 weeks
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush
Ws49
07/02/2019
United Kingdom
Has 3 intense settings
A fantastic toothbrush that cleans your teeth leaving them feeling squeaky clean and a healthier mouth. Have used this model previously and bought one again as the old one died on me after a few years.
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush
ali1
11/01/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great sonic toothbrush
sonic toothbrush much better than old electric brush.teeth feel cleaner and much plaque
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode