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  • Protects gum health
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  • Protects gum health
  • Protects gum health
  • Protects gum health
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  • Protects gum health
  • Protects gum health

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum healthSonic electric toothbrush

HX6631/01

4.3
| (44) Reviews
Protects gum health
Provides superior plaque removal and gum care in an easy-to-use power toothbrush, while offering your most comfortable brushing experience
See all benefits

*more than manual brushing

Protects gum health

  • 1 mode

  • 3 intensity settings

  • 1 brush head

Proven to improve gum health 3 ways

Proven to improve gum health 3 ways

Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)

Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks

Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

44

Reviews

06/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

I love my toothbrush

It cleans in a different way than most other electric toothbrushes You cannot damage your gums by pressing too hard.

Pros

Battery life is excellent. Lasts 4-6 weeks

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush

07/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Has 3 intense settings

A fantastic toothbrush that cleans your teeth leaving them feeling squeaky clean and a healthier mouth. Have used this model previously and bought one again as the old one died on me after a few years.

This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush

11/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great sonic toothbrush

sonic toothbrush much better than old electric brush.teeth feel cleaner and much plaque

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6631/13 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode