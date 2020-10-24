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2 year warranty

Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

Discontinued

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Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum healthSonic electric toothbrush

HX6631/01

Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco Passport - English (US)

  • PDF file, 207 kB
  • 24 October 2020

User Manual

  • PDF file, 923.9 kB
  • 22 October 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting