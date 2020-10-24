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2 year warranty
Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX6631/01
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Eco Passport - English (US)
User Manual
All (16)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging