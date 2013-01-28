Home
5.1 Home theater

HTS5593/40
  Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
    5.1 Home theater

    HTS5593/40
    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

      Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

      Obsessed with Sound

      • Double Bass Sound
      • 3D Blu-ray
      Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

      Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

      Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

      HDMI Hub to connect HDMI devices for great sound and picture

      HDMI Hub to connect HDMI devices for great sound and picture

      HDMI Hub provides additional HDMI ports to allow you to connect other devices such as your game console or HD set-top box to your home theater conveniently. By connecting your devices through the HDMI Hub, you can enjoy high-definition sound and picture for all your entertainment.

      Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

      Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

      Philips home theater & Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare & MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information & entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music & movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theater via Philips MyRemote app.

      Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

      Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

      Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

      Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

      Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

      Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

      1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Dolby Digital Prologic II
        • Double Bass Sound
        • FullSound
        • Night Mode
        • Surround Plus
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        • DTS-HD Master Audio
        Center speaker output power
        166 W
        Subwoofer output power
        166 W
        Tallboy speaker output power
        4 x 166 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        1000  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 4 x Tallboy speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Center speaker freq range
        150-20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Drivers per Tallboy speaker
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Tallboy speaker freq range
        150-20k  Hz
        Tallboy speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 6.5" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20-150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Front Connections
        • Hi-Speed USB
        • Music iLINK
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in
        • Ethernet
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • HDMI IN 1
        • HDMI IN 2
        • iPod/iPhone Dock Jack
        • SD/SDHC Card slot
        • Wi-Fi USB slot
        • Wireless Rear Audio
        Smart TV
        • MyRemote
        • Net TV
        • SimplyShare

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • 21:9 format subtitle support
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • Dynamic Lipsync
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        HDMI Features
        • 3D
        • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
        • Content Type
        • Deep color

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40
        RDS
        Station Name

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • AVCHD
        • BD
        • BD R / BD RE
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • aac
        • mka
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • avi
        • divx
        • mkv
        • mp4
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • AVCHD
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        • PNG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        105  W
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        Electronic User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        435 x 45 x 330  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        3.69  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        223 x 102 x 80  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.57  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Front Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        100 x 1092 x 65  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        0.82  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        4  m
        Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        100 x 1092 x 65  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        0.82  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        10  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        178 x 303 x 343  mm
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        668 x 400 x 534  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        23.28  kg
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.9  kg

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        • DCK3061 Dock for iPod/iPhone
        • RWSS5512 Wireless Rear module
        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm
        Depth
        34.3  cm
        Height
        5.55  cm
        Weight
        3.31  kg
        Width
        43.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        40  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 67329 1
        Gross weight
        23.2  kg
        Height
        53.4  cm
        Nett weight
        20.1  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        3.1  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        66.8  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 67329 1
        Gross weight
        23.2  kg
        Height
        53.4  cm
        Length
        66.8  cm
        Nett weight
        20.1  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Tare weight
        3.1  kg
        Width
        40  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

