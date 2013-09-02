2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy powerful cinema in your home
Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system.
3D Blu-ray
iPod/iPhone ready
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
LNoel
02/09/2013
Malaysia
Stylish and versatile
This product is compatible with many device that has USB and HDMI connectivity. It makes the operation so versatile.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5591 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5591 5.1 Home theater
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.