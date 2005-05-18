Home
DVD/SACD home theater system

    This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS or SACD surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

      See, hear, experience everything

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

      PAL & NTSC Progressive Scan gives razor-sharp images

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending fields with the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the fields with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A flicker-free high resolution image is created giving you the best viewing experience.

      Conical Dome Tweeters enhance SACD sound in high frequencies

      Conical Dome Tweeters enhance SACD sound at the highest frequencies by capturing every nuance and inflection of sound by using an extremely light and stiff membrane created of LEXAR, which allows the tweeters to deliver a higher range of audio frequency. The special cone shape of the reflector dish ensures a wider sound distribution of the higher frequencies. This results in stunningly clear and crisp highs and an overall more balanced sound perception.

      Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX, MPEG4

      Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Music: SACD, CD, MP3-CD, CD-R, CD-RW & Windows Media™ Audio

      Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

      Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

      Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

      Easy set-up to initialize your total home entertainment

      To guide you through the initial set-up of your system, Philips delivers a Quick Start Guide that uses an easy approach with clearly defined graphics and colors to guide you through the basic steps of connection and obtaining picture and sound. These basic steps are clearly described on one page in the packaging box, making setup quick and simple.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        • 4:3
        • 16:9
        D/A converter
        12 bit, 108 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        • 4x Video Upsampling

      • Sound

        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        30-20000 Hz  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >62 dB
        Sound System
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • DTS
        • Dolby Digital
        • Stereo
        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Digital
        • Drama
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Sci-Fi
        Output power (RMS)
        4x75W (front+surround), 2x100W (center+subwoofer)
        Total Sound Power (RMS)
        500  W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Dynamic Bass Enhancement

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD+R
        • DVD-RW (Video mode)
        • DVD-R
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • Picture CD
        • Super Audio CD
        • WMA
        Compression formats
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • SACD Multichannel
        • SACD Stereo
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS
        • MP3
        • PCM
        • Windows Media™ Audio
        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR

      • Still Picture Playback

        Playback Media
        Picture CD
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Slide show
        with music (MP3)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Auto store
        Yes
        Number of Preset Channels
        20

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • S-Video out
        • AUX in
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Line out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        • Easy-Fit speaker connectors
        • ComponentVideo out Progressive
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • TV in (audio, cinch)

      • Convenience

        Remote Control
        Multi-functional

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite Speaker
        Magnetically shielded front
        Satellite speaker freq range
        120-20000 Hz  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        6  ohm
        Satellite speaker drivers
        • 1" conical dome tweeter
        • 3" mid range woofer
        Center Speaker
        Magnetically shielded
        Center freq range
        120-20000 Hz  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        3  ohm
        Center speaker drivers
        • 1" conical dome tweeter
        • 3" mid range woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        30-120  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        3  ohm
        Subwoofer driver
        6.5" high efficiency woofer

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User Manual
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • Audio/Video cable

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        360  mm
        Set Height
        54  mm
        Set Depth
        324  mm
        Set weight
        2.7  kg
        Surround Speaker Width
        94  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        175  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        65  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        0.58  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        225  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        94  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        75  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.78  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        360  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        340  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        130  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.92  kg
        Packaging Width
        570  mm
        Packaging Height
        310  mm
        Packaging Depth
        440  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        18  kg

