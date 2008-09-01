Home
DVD home theater system

HTS3265/75
Overall rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Experience sensational home entertainment with the powerful surround sound delivered by this sytem. Enjoy endless entertainment with Karaoke Scoring, playback from USB drives, portable media players and practically any type of disc.

      The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. With USB Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the photo or music, and play away.

      A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

      MP3 Link allows playback of MP3 files, directly from your portable media player, on your home theater system. Simply connect your portable MP3 player to the built-in MP3 Link jack and enjoy your MP3 music in the superior sound quality delivered by the Philips home theatre system. MP3 Link brings your portable music into the comfort of your living room.

      Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

      Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12bit, 108MHz
        Picture enhancement
        Progressive scan

      • Sound

        Total Power (RMS)
        600  W
        Output power (RMS)
        4x75W, 2x150W
        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        180-14000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        > 60 dB
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • DTS
        • Stereo
        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Gaming
        • Lounge
        • Rock
        • Sports
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Night Mode

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • DivX Ultra
        Playback Media
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • USB flash drive
        • CD
        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • CD-R/RW
        • USB flash drive
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Zoom
        • Slideshow with music playback

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        No. of preset Audio Channels
        40

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        • Component Video output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • AUX in
        • FM Antenna
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        Front / Side connections
        • Microphone input 3.5mm jack
        • MP3 Line-in
        • USB

      • Power

        Power supply
        120/230VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W
        Power consumption
        100  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center Speaker
        Magnetically shielded
        Center speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Center speaker impedance
        8  ohm
        Center freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Subwoofer driver
        6.5" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer impedance
        8  ohm
        Subwoofer freq range
        45-150  Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        360  mm
        Set Height
        58  mm
        Set Depth
        332  mm
        Set weight
        2.8  kg
        Surround Speaker Width
        103  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        203  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        71  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        0.656  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        244  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        105  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        74  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.78  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        163  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        363  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        369  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        4.865  kg
        Packaging Width
        446  mm
        Packaging Height
        417  mm
        Packaging Depth
        378  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        13  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        13.605  kg
        Height
        43  cm
        Length
        45.8  cm
        Nett weight
        11.645  kg
        Tare weight
        1.96  kg
        Width
        45  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 43743 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        1

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        45  cm
        Gross weight
        13.605  kg
        Height
        43  cm
        Nett weight
        11.645  kg
        Tare weight
        1.96  kg
        Width
        45.8  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 43743 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm
        Depth
        0  cm
        Height
        0  cm
        Weight
        0  kg
        Width
        0  cm

