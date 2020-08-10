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2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph

Discontinued

DVD home theater system

HTS3105/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Turn up your experience

This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home.

See all benefits

with cinematic surround sound

Turn up your experience

  • DivX Ultra

Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX

Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

Music: CD, MP3-CD, CD-R/RW & Windows Media™ Audio

Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/08/2020

Australia

Australia

extremly exalent 1000%

out of experence i would recommend a re manufacure

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3105 DVD home theater system

Date of Use 2018-08-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3105 DVD home theater system

Date of Use 2018-08-10

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