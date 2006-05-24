Home
DVD home theater system

HTS3105/75
    This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home. See all benefits

    This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home. See all benefits

      • DivX Ultra
      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

      Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX

      Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Music: CD, MP3-CD, CD-R/RW & Windows Media™ Audio

      Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

      Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

      Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

      Wide Spectrum Speaker System for true-to-life sound

      Wide spectrum speaker covers the entire audible audio frequency in order to capture and reproduce a more realistic sound. As there is one driver reproducing the entire audio range, this results in minimum phase distortion or time distortion to affect the audio quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12bit, 108MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upsampling

      • Sound

        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        30-20000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        > 65 dB
        Output power (RMS)
        4x75W + 2x100W
        Total Sound Power (RMS)
        500  W
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • DTS
        • Stereo
        Sound Enhancement
        Class "D" Digital Amplifier

      • Loudspeakers

        Center Speaker
        Magnetically shielded
        Center speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Center freq range
        120-20000  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite Speaker
        Magnetically shielded front
        Satellite speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Satellite speaker freq range
        120-20000  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        8  ohm
        Subwoofer driver
        6.5" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        30-120  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • Windows Media™ Audio
        • PCM
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • Picture CD

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Number of Preset Channels
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        • Analog audio Left/Right in
        • ComponentVideo out Progressive
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • FM Antenna in
        • MW Antenna
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        • TV in (audio, cinch)
        Front / Side connections
        Microphone

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Video Cable
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        360  mm
        Set Height
        55  mm
        Set Depth
        327  mm
        Center Speaker Width
        239  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        99  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        69  mm
        Surround Speaker Width
        97.5  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        191  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        71  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        193  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        265  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        339  mm
        Packaging Width
        742  mm
        Packaging Height
        275  mm
        Packaging Depth
        414  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.72  kg
        Set weight
        2.9  kg
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.5  kg
        Surround speaker Weight
        0.56  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        11.4  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Video Cable
      • FM/MW Antenna
      • Quick start guide
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

