Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- Video Cable
- FM/MW Antenna
- Quick start guide
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Turn up your experience
This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home. See all benefits
The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.
A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.
Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.
Wide spectrum speaker covers the entire audible audio frequency in order to capture and reproduce a more realistic sound. As there is one driver reproducing the entire audio range, this results in minimum phase distortion or time distortion to affect the audio quality.
Picture/Display
Sound
Loudspeakers
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Still Picture Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Accessories
Dimensions
Power