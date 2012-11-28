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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTB3560/40

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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with 3D Blu-ray

Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

  • 3D Blu-ray

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

28/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The sound is great, the speaker size is excellent. My last home entertainment system had huge speakers this is so much better!

Overall really pleased with everything but one thing, why is only had a European two pin plug, which I had to find a Uk one from a previous Phillips product is strange. Also, would be nice to have an HDMI cable with the product, even it means paying more initially!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3560 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3560 5.1 Home theatre

17/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great product at a reasonable price

I found this product of good quality and it gives excellent surround sound reproduction

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3560 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3560 5.1 Home theatre

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Disclaimers

  1. The YouTube video playback feature on your home theater is designed to work with stable internet services. If your internet connection or access to YouTube is slow or unstable, the feature may not function properly.