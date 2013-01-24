Home
shaving heads

HQ9/11
    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • TripleTrack
      • 1 head
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        1
        Fits product types
        • HQ8100
        • HQ8140
        • HQ8142
        • HQ8150
        • HQ8160
        • HQ8170 C&C
        • HQ8174
        • HQ9100
        • HQ9140
        • HQ9160
        • HQ9170
        • HQ9190 C&C
        • HQ9190 GP

