Airfryer XXL

HD9870/20
    -{discount-value}

    Premium Airfryer XXL

    HD9870/20
    Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. It is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Perfect results at the touch of a button

      • Smart Sensing technology
      • Fat Removal technology
      • Rapid Air Technology
      • White champagne, 1.4kg
      Smart Sensing technology

      Smart Sensing technology

      The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose a food type and press the button to cook. The Smart Sensor automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results.

      Smart chef programs for popular dishes

      Smart chef programs for popular dishes

      Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL.

      The best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer¹

      The best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer¹

      By combining a powerful heater and motor, the hot air in the Airfryer swirls like a powerful tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket.

      Enjoy family-size oven dishes with less time and effort

      Enjoy family-size oven dishes with less time and effort

      With the new family-size baking dish and 9 muffin cups, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The Philips baking dish can cook up to 4 portions of Lasagna, 8-9 portions of cake and is suitable for batch cooking as well. Its non-stick coating is also ideal for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittatas, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes.

      Fat Removal technology for delicious, crispier results

      Fat Removal technology for delicious, crispier results

      Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat.⁵

      The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow²

      The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow²

      Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat.⁶ The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results¹ and delicious taste.

      XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

      XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

      Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the Airfryer XXL. Its full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket.⁷

      Twice as fast compared to a mini oven³

      Twice as fast compared to a mini oven³

      Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. With our best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer, your food will cook crispier and twice as fast than a mini oven. No preheating. No waiting. Just cook and enjoy.

      Convenient "Keep Warm" and "Save your favorite" settings

      Convenient "Keep Warm" and "Save your favorite" settings

      With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes. You can also save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience.

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

      Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

      Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

      You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

      NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes⁴

      NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes⁴

      Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.99 kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        433x321x315 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Power
        2225 W

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White champagne
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Smart Sensing technology
        • Fat Removal technology
        • Rapid Air technology
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • LED display
        • Time control
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Keep warm
        • Save favorite
        • Cord storage
        • Digital touchscreen

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Family-size baking dish
        • 9 muffin cups

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Regulatory information
            Manufacturer address
            Product risks
            • ¹Airfryer XXL has the highest wattage, the fastest heating time and more homogeneous results of frozen fries (2021).
            • ²Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
            • ³Homogeneity result and cooking time of frozen fries tested between Philips and mini ovens (over 10L capacity).
            • ⁴Number of recipes may vary per country.
            • ⁵Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
            • ⁶Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
            • ⁷Liter capacity refers to the total volume of the pan
            • ⁸Available only in countries with a NutriU community

