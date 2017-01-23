LED inspection lights (4)
LPL67X1
- 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
- Versatile hands-free use
- 100 lm spotlight on the top
- Long-life battery up to 4H
LPL72X1
- High quality LUXEON LED lamp
- Dual mode: 300 and 120 lumens
- Designed to withstand impacts
- Long-life lithium ion battery
LPL71UVX1
- High quality LUXEON LED lamp
- Dual mode: 350 and 150 lumens
- Ultra-durable battery
- UV-light leak detector
LPL70X1
- 32 High quality LEDs
- Dual mode: Cable and cordless
- 1200 lm and 120° beam angle
- Integrated telescopic hook
