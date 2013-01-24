Home
Viva Collection

Induction cooker

HD4937/06
  Adds life to your meals
    -{discount-value}

    Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $199.99

    Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits

    Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $199.99

    Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits

      Effective heating and various cooking menus

      • Sensor Touch
      • 2100 W
      Extra safe automatic off function

      The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

      Cooking time settings

      1 to 120 mins cooking time settings for most menus; 600 mins for slow cooking menu

      Efficient heat transfer for fast cooking

      Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition.

      Reaches temperatures up to 280°C

      Reaches as high as 280°C for variety cooking demands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • LED display
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Preset cooking function
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Time control

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        Stand-by power consumption
        2  W
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        220  V
        Power
        2100  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        356x417x108  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        290x365x68  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        2.99  kg
        Weight of product
        2.58  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Full glass panel - A grade

