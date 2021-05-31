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  • Adds life to your meals
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  • Adds life to your meals
  • Adds life to your meals
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  • Adds life to your meals

Discontinued

Viva CollectionInduction cooker

HD4937/06

3.1
| (25) Reviews
Adds life to your meals
Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking.
See all benefits

Effective heating and various cooking menus

Adds life to your meals

  • Sensor Touch

  • 2100 W

Extra safe automatic off function

The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

Big digital display clearly shows the process

Full glass panel is easy to clean

Full glass panel is easy to clean

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

25

Reviews

2

31/05/2021

New Zealand

New Zealand

Has been great had over 2 years

Now the negative reviews on this in here I think the same people would have the same problems turning on a light bulb. Phillips induction cooker has been great I use every day sometimes 2 daily the power settings give full control over cooking without burning food. I loved the boil setting I put a pot with a steamer on and put all the veggies in and just press boil and when it beeps they are cooked perfectly no having to check. Unfortunately after 2+ years could be more the fan has picked up a wobble and vibration when cold it does come right if I turn it of and back on but I have now put it away as a back up and brought myself a more cost efficient model. I would of thought that the fan would last longer but still a good cooker hence 5 Stars.

Pros

One touch cook

Cons

Fan not made to last

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2019-05-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

Date of Use 2019-05-31

27/02/2018

New Zealand

New Zealand

More than adequate for the purpose

Compact, powerful and fast ! Intuitive cooking menus ! The rest is a balance of cooking experience, adequate use and product reliability. Time will say ! Another useful product from Philips ! P.S. A more explicit and bigger printed user manual packed with a cooking book will be a plus.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

05/08/2017

Australia

Australia

Love it

I was about to buy a induction 4 hotplate but the cost was out of my budget, then I discovered this portable hotplate, so I bought 2 at a fraction of the cost of a 4 hotplate, I can use the 2 at the same time if I need to, it is very versatile I can use it on any bench in my kitchen, also can be used outdoors, the benefit for me was cost and it didn't need hard wiring, can be plugged in to a normal socket, and stored when not in use. Great product would recommend for home use and caravaning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

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