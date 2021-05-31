2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4937/06
Sensor Touch
2100 W
The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.
Full glass panel is easy to clean
3.1
of 5
25
Reviews
The Cook
31/05/2021
New Zealand
Has been great had over 2 years
Now the negative reviews on this in here I think the same people would have the same problems turning on a light bulb. Phillips induction cooker has been great I use every day sometimes 2 daily the power settings give full control over cooking without burning food. I loved the boil setting I put a pot with a steamer on and put all the veggies in and just press boil and when it beeps they are cooked perfectly no having to check. Unfortunately after 2+ years could be more the fan has picked up a wobble and vibration when cold it does come right if I turn it of and back on but I have now put it away as a back up and brought myself a more cost efficient model. I would of thought that the fan would last longer but still a good cooker hence 5 Stars.
Pros
One touch cook
Cons
Fan not made to last
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2019-05-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2019-05-31
Lawry
27/02/2018
New Zealand
More than adequate for the purpose
Compact, powerful and fast ! Intuitive cooking menus ! The rest is a balance of cooking experience, adequate use and product reliability. Time will say ! Another useful product from Philips ! P.S. A more explicit and bigger printed user manual packed with a cooking book will be a plus.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker
Pippa45
05/08/2017
Australia
Love it
I was about to buy a induction 4 hotplate but the cost was out of my budget, then I discovered this portable hotplate, so I bought 2 at a fraction of the cost of a 4 hotplate, I can use the 2 at the same time if I need to, it is very versatile I can use it on any bench in my kitchen, also can be used outdoors, the benefit for me was cost and it didn't need hard wiring, can be plugged in to a normal socket, and stored when not in use. Great product would recommend for home use and caravaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker