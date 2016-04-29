HD4902/60
Powerful cooking, more variety
2000W strong power ensures fast and efficient heating, and local relevant menus provide a variety of choice for contemporary cook.See all benefits
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5 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.
Overheating protection for safe cooking.
Glossy glass plate is easy to clean.
Thanks to 2000W high power, the Philips Induction cooker can ensure fast and efficient heating, which helps cookware bottom to reach high temperature in an instant.
Technical specifications
Design
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
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