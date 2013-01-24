Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Daily Collection

"Grain Master" rice Cooker

HD4514/72
Overall rating / 5
  • The grain master for your favorite grains and rice The grain master for your favorite grains and rice The grain master for your favorite grains and rice
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

    HD4514/72
    Overall rating / 5

    The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

    Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $199.00

    Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

    The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

    Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

    The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

    Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $199.00

    Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

    The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

    Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

      The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

      Fuzzy logic technology for tasty cooking

      • Fuzzy logic
      • 24-hour preset timer
      • Free recipe booklet
      • 4 L
      24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

      24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

      24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.

      5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

      5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

      5-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures inner pot is long lasting and easy to clean.

      8 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

      8 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

      8 menus, including: Standard cook, Quick cook, Brown rice, Multi-Grain, Lentils, Quinoa, Porridge, Reheat

      Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

      Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

      The water content of the rice is locked in via the unique steam return loop design, retaining the original fragrance of the rice.

      Free recipe booklet with 15 inspirational recipes

      Free recipe booklet with 15 inspirational recipes

      Free recipe booklet with Quick start guide and 15 inspirational recipes

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking

      Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking to optimize the taste

      Easy to control cooking progress

      Easy to control cooking progress

      "FragrantTaste" enhances optimal moisture absorption

      Enhance moisture absorption for firm yet shiny fluffy rice.

      Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Detaches easily for hassle-free cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Scoop

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Cancel button
        • LED display
        • On/off switch
        • Preset cooking function
        • Ready signal
        Keep warm function
        12  hour(s)

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        4  L
        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Power
        790~940  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        365*274*224  mm

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Color of control panel
        White

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.