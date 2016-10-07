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  • The grain master for your favorite grains and rice The grain master for your favorite grains and rice The grain master for your favorite grains and rice
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    Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

    HD4514/72

    The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

    Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

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    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

    Fuzzy logic technology for tasty cooking

    • Fuzzy logic
    • 24-hour preset timer
    • Free recipe booklet
    • 4 L
    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.

    5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

    5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

    5-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures inner pot is long lasting and easy to clean.

    8 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

    8 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

    8 menus, including: Standard cook, Quick cook, Brown rice, Multi-Grain, Lentils, Quinoa, Porridge, Reheat

    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

    Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

    Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

    The water content of the rice is locked in via the unique steam return loop design, retaining the original fragrance of the rice.

    Free recipe booklet with 15 inspirational recipes

    Free recipe booklet with 15 inspirational recipes

    Free recipe booklet with Quick start guide and 15 inspirational recipes

    Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking

    Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking to optimize the taste

    Easy to control cooking progress

    Easy to control cooking progress

    "FragrantTaste" enhances optimal moisture absorption

    Enhance moisture absorption for firm yet shiny fluffy rice.

    Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detaches easily for hassle-free cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Recipe booklet
      • Scoop

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1  m
      Capacity bowl
      4  l
      Power
      790~940  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Color of control panel
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      365*274*224  mm

    • General specifications

      Keep warm function
      12  hour(s)
      Product features
      • Cancel button
      • LED display
      • On/off switch
      • Preset cooking function
      • Ready signal

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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