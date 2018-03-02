Search terms

  • Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster* Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster* Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

    Deluxe collection All-In-One Cooker

    HD2145/72

    Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

    Enjoy high quality meals even during the busiest days! Different ingredients are cooked just right under accurate control of pressure and temperature thanks to the dual sensor with 50% reduction of heating fluctuation.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $499.99

    Deluxe collection All-In-One Cooker

    Similar products

    See all Electric Pressure Cooker

    Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

    With Dual Sensor

    • Dual sensor
    • Add ingredient function
    • Sauce thickening function
    • 6L, 1000W
    Dual sensor accurately controls temperature

    Dual sensor accurately controls temperature

    With Dual sensor, the new All-in-One cooker accurately controls the temperature and reduces heating fluctuation by 50%*. With this accuracy, different ingredients are cooked just right so that you can enjoy high quality meals and even gourmet cuisine at home easily.

    Rich sauce made with single press of button

    Rich sauce made with single press of button

    By simply pressing the Sauce thickening button, sauce and soup will be reduced to create a more intensified flavor.

    Programmable cooking settings give you full control

    Programmable cooking settings give you full control

    Now not only the cooking time but also the cooking pressure can be programmed, which gives you full control to achieve the texture to meet your personal preference. Increase the cooking pressure to get a even more tender result, while decrease it if you find it to be too soft.

    Multi cook to provide additional variety

    Multi cook to provide additional variety

    Additional multi cook programs including steaming, baking and yoghurt making to create even more dishes and desserts to dazzle your family and friends.

    Tailor-made recipe book for more inspirations

    Tailor-made recipe book for more inspirations

    50 tailor-made recipes of local favorites and global cuisine for your inspiration and help you to cook various dishes all-year round.

    SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy operation

    SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy operation

    SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy anf comfortable operations.

    18x safety protection system for worry-free cooking

    18x safety protection system for worry-free cooking

    18x safety protection system for worry-free cooking

    Add delicate ingredients at later stage of pressure cook

    Add delicate ingredients at later stage of pressure cook

    Automatic keep warm for 12 hours

    Food wil be kept warm for up to 12 hours after cooking finishes.

    Pressure cook to put perfect meals on table in minutes

    With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 9 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.

    Slow cook to create melt-in-mouth tenderness

    Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.

    Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors

    Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.

    Preset timer and automatic keep warm

    The 24 hours easy-to-program preset timer and 12 hour automatic keep warm function help to ensure meals are hot and ready on time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Recipe booklet
      • Scoop
      • Steaming tray/basket

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Capacity bowl
      6  l
      Power
      1000  W
      Voltage
      240  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Smoked pearl

    • General specifications

      Keep warm function
      12  hour(s)
      Product features
      • Digital touchscreen
      • Preset cooking function
      • Time control

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Pulled pork, 45 minutes with pressure cooking vs 8 hours with slow cooking
    • Compared to the original Phllips All-in-One Cooker
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.