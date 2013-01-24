Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Deluxe collection

All-In-One Cooker

HD2145/72
Overall rating / 5
  • Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster* Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster* Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*
    -{discount-value}

    Deluxe collection All-In-One Cooker

    HD2145/72
    Overall rating / 5

    Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

    Enjoy high quality meals even during the busiest days! Different ingredients are cooked just right under accurate control of pressure and temperature thanks to the dual sensor with 50% reduction of heating fluctuation. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $499.99

    Deluxe collection All-In-One Cooker

    Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

    Enjoy high quality meals even during the busiest days! Different ingredients are cooked just right under accurate control of pressure and temperature thanks to the dual sensor with 50% reduction of heating fluctuation. See all benefits

    Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

    Enjoy high quality meals even during the busiest days! Different ingredients are cooked just right under accurate control of pressure and temperature thanks to the dual sensor with 50% reduction of heating fluctuation. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $499.99

    Deluxe collection All-In-One Cooker

    Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

    Enjoy high quality meals even during the busiest days! Different ingredients are cooked just right under accurate control of pressure and temperature thanks to the dual sensor with 50% reduction of heating fluctuation. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all electric-pressure-cooker

      Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

      With Dual Sensor

      • Dual sensor
      • Add ingredient function
      • Sauce thickening function
      • 6L, 1000W
      Dual sensor accurately controls temperature

      Dual sensor accurately controls temperature

      With Dual sensor, the new All-in-One cooker accurately controls the temperature and reduces heating fluctuation by 50%*. With this accuracy, different ingredients are cooked just right so that you can enjoy high quality meals and even gourmet cuisine at home easily.

      Rich sauce made with single press of button

      Rich sauce made with single press of button

      By simply pressing the Sauce thickening button, sauce and soup will be reduced to create a more intensified flavor.

      Programmable cooking settings give you full control

      Programmable cooking settings give you full control

      Now not only the cooking time but also the cooking pressure can be programmed, which gives you full control to achieve the texture to meet your personal preference. Increase the cooking pressure to get a even more tender result, while decrease it if you find it to be too soft.

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours

      Food wil be kept warm for up to 12 hours after cooking finishes.

      Multi cook to provide additional variety

      Multi cook to provide additional variety

      Additional multi cook programs including steaming, baking and yoghurt making to create even more dishes and desserts to dazzle your family and friends.

      Tailor-made recipe book for more inspirations

      Tailor-made recipe book for more inspirations

      50 tailor-made recipes of local favorites and global cuisine for your inspiration and help you to cook various dishes all-year round.

      SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy operation

      SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy operation

      SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy anf comfortable operations.

      18x safety protection system for worry-free cooking

      18x safety protection system for worry-free cooking

      18x safety protection system for worry-free cooking

      Add delicate ingredients at later stage of pressure cook

      Add delicate ingredients at later stage of pressure cook

      Pressure cook to put perfect meals on table in minutes

      With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 9 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.

      Slow cook to create melt-in-mouth tenderness

      Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.

      Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors

      Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.

      Preset timer and automatic keep warm

      The 24 hours easy-to-program preset timer and 12 hour automatic keep warm function help to ensure meals are hot and ready on time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Scoop
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Digital touchscreen
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control
        Keep warm function
        12  hour(s)

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        6  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        240  V
        Power
        1000  W

      • Design

        Color
        Smoked pearl

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Pulled pork, 45 minutes with pressure cooking vs 8 hours with slow cooking
          • Compared to the original Phllips All-in-One Cooker
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.