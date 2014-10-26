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  • The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

    Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

    HD2137/72

    The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

    With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine.

    See all benefits

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    Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

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    See all Electric Pressure Cooker

    The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

    Fully customized cooking style and time

    • Digital
    • 6 Liter
    • 1000W
    9 safety protection systems

    9 safety protection systems

    9 safety protection systems to ensure worry-free cooking.

    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

    Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

    Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

    Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

    Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

    Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

    Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons (Soup, Risotto, Rice, Steam, Meat/Poultry, Manual)

    Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

    Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

    Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

    Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

    Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

    Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

    Auto pressure release to ensure safety

    In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

    Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

    Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

    Easy to control cooking progress

    Easy to control cooking progress

    Multi cook menus with recommended cooking time

    Multi cook menus (Yogurt, stew, bake) with recommended cooking time.

    Saute/Sear with high & low temperature

    Saute/Sear with high & low temperature up to 2 hours

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Stainless steel
      Color(s)
      Silver
      Color of control panel
      Black

    • Packaging dimensions

      Packaging type
      Display
      Number of products included
      1

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Ladle
      Y
      Spatula
      Yes
      Cookbook
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Wattage
      1000  W
      Capacity
      6  Litres / cups

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