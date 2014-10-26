HD2137/72
The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs
With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine.See all benefits
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9 safety protection systems to ensure worry-free cooking.
Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.
Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress
Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons (Soup, Risotto, Rice, Steam, Meat/Poultry, Manual)
Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours
Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.
In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.
Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions
Easy to control cooking progress
Multi cook menus (Yogurt, stew, bake) with recommended cooking time.
Saute/Sear with high & low temperature up to 2 hours
Design specifications
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Technical specifications
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