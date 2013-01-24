Search terms
Digital touch control
HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs, Memory function and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Digital Swipe interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the touch screen to easily swipe through more than 400 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.1 mm.
Use the Digital Swipe to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 400 length settings from 1 to 42mm, and precisely 0,1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 400 lock-in length settings, with 0,1mm between each length. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
The advanced Titanium blades are harder than steel for ultimate durability. In addition, the blades are self-sharpening to ensure long-lasting performance and accurate cutting, time after time.
The motor powered length setting system easily selects and locks in the preferred length. The motor powers the comb and allows selecting between lengths with a precision of up to 0.1mm. This innovative technology gives you the security of clipping all the time at the desired length and achieving consistent results time after time.
The Turbo feature automatically boosts the speed when reaching thick hair, allowing you to get a perfect, effortless cut.
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.
This smart clipper remembers your last cutting length and can save 3 others for each comb attachment you put on. Select your preferred length, hold the memory button pressed and the clipper will immediately memorise your setting. You can do this for three different lengths.
Use the clipper cordless for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging. Can be used corded and cordless.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.
