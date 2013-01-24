Home
Hairclipper series 9000

Hair clipper

HC9450/15
5 Awards
  • Digital touch control Digital touch control Digital touch control
    Digital touch control

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs, Memory function and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $249.99

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs, Memory function and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results. See all benefits

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs, Memory function and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results. See all benefits

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs, Memory function and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results. See all benefits

      Digital touch control

      with Motorized Combs

      • Titanium blades
      • 400 length settings
      • 120mins cordless use/1h charge
      Digital Swipe interface

      Digital Swipe interface

      The Digital Swipe interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the touch screen to easily swipe through more than 400 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.1 mm.

      Easy to select and lock-in 400 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

      Easy to select and lock-in 400 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

      Use the Digital Swipe to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 400 length settings from 1 to 42mm, and precisely 0,1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

      Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

      The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 400 lock-in length settings, with 0,1mm between each length. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Self-sharpening titanium blades for extra durability

      Self-sharpening titanium blades for extra durability

      The advanced Titanium blades are harder than steel for ultimate durability. In addition, the blades are self-sharpening to ensure long-lasting performance and accurate cutting, time after time.

      Motorized Combs for easy length selection

      Motorized Combs for easy length selection

      The motor powered length setting system easily selects and locks in the preferred length. The motor powers the comb and allows selecting between lengths with a precision of up to 0.1mm. This innovative technology gives you the security of clipping all the time at the desired length and achieving consistent results time after time.

      Auto Turbo to boost cutting speed

      Auto Turbo to boost cutting speed

      The Turbo feature automatically boosts the speed when reaching thick hair, allowing you to get a perfect, effortless cut.

      Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

      Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

      Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.

      Remembers 3 cutting length settings per comb

      Remembers 3 cutting length settings per comb

      This smart clipper remembers your last cutting length and can save 3 others for each comb attachment you put on. Select your preferred length, hold the memory button pressed and the clipper will immediately memorise your setting. You can do this for three different lengths.

      120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      Use the clipper cordless for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging. Can be used corded and cordless.

      2-year guarantee

      2-year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41mm
        Cutting element
        Titanium blades
        Number of length settings
        400
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.1mm
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 42 mm
        Length selection
        • Digital Swipe
        • Motorized Combs

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        3 hair combs

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Removable cutter
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Memory function
        Yes

      • Power system

        Motor
        Auto Turbo
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Running time
        120 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          • Versus its Philips predecessor

