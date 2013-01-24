2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. In addition, by registering the clipper on www.philips.com/5years you can receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty for the HC3410. The NT1150 comes with a standard 2 year worldwide guarantee.