HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, every time. Also includes comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer. See all benefits
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Power cord provides constant power.
Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. In addition, by registering the clipper on www.philips.com/5years you can receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty for the HC3410. The NT1150 comes with a standard 2 year worldwide guarantee.
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
The trimmer is easy to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower.
AA battery operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.
