2 year warranty
Discontinued
HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, every time. Also includes comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
Corded use
Nose trimmer included
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ashdays
12/04/2019
Australia
Very convenient
The product is quite good. It does a good job of trimming small hairs from the face. It is quite versatile. I would highly recommend it to anybody
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper
Vinni120
29/09/2017
Australia
Great product
I am very happy with both the clippers and the nose trimmer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper
Shane33
31/08/2017
Australia
Clean, even shave with minimal effort
I have only used the Philips Hair Clipper series 3000 once thus far and I am already very impressed with the product. I was able to run the clipper comb through my hair in a seamless manner. It never got caught even in the thickest areas of my hair, and it gave a very clean and even shave without me needing to excessively re-run the clipper comb over the same areas to achieve this. Having one adjustable comb is very convenient, easy to use, and requires less storage compared with other hair clippers that come with a large amount of combs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper
Versus its Philips predecessor
5-year worldwide warranty - applies only to HC3410