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  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series

    2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series Active Carbon filter

    FY1413/30

    Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series

    Original replacement filter for your air purifier: Active Carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air.

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    2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series Active Carbon filter

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    Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series

    Effectively reduces gases and odors

    • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Lifespan of 1 year
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips 1000i and 2000i Series

    Compatible with Philips 1000i and 2000i Series

    Replacement filters for Philips 1000i and 2000i Series 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC1214,AC1215, AC1217, AC2721,AC2726,AC2729. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long life filters up to 1 year

    Long life filters up to 1 year

    The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs.

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

    Active carbon filter reduces gases and odors

    Active carbon filter reduces gases and odors

    The active carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      AC NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      No
      Pre-filter
      No
      Active carbon
      Yes
      Lifetime
      Up to 1 year

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      Gas and odours

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      362 mm
      Product Weight
      0.26 kg
      Product Width
      267 mm
      Product Length
      10 mm
      Package Length
      210 mm
      Package Width
      292 mm
      Package Height
      380 mm
      Package Weight
      0.42 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips 2in1 air purifiers
      AC1214,AC1215, AC1217, AC272X

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    • (1) The air flowing through the filter was tested using a NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

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