Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- FM/MW Antenna
Search terms
MP3 playback with rich sound experience
Fulfill all your music needs with FWM35 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
MP3 playback with rich sound experience
Fulfill all your music needs with FWM35 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use! See all benefits
MP3 playback with rich sound experience
Fulfill all your music needs with FWM35 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
MP3 playback with rich sound experience
Fulfill all your music needs with FWM35 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use! See all benefits
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
This system has 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Audio Recording
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power