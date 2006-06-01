Home
MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM352/79
  MP3 playback with rich sound experience
    MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM352/79
    MP3 playback with rich sound experience

    Fulfill all your music needs with FWM352 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use!

      MP3 playback with rich sound experience

      1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

      1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

      This system has 1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Full range Bass Reflex Speaker System

      Full range Bass Reflex Speaker System

      Bass Reflex Speakers delivers a deep bass experience. Differ from conventional loudspeakers, the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer optimizes the low frequency roll-off. The result is a deep controlled bass and low distortion. Combined with the response of the woofer, it extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

      3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

      With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

      30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

      30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

      3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Stereo cassette deck

      Stereo cassette deck

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x30W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 5.25" woofer
        • Full range
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Number of Loudspeakers
        2

      • Audio Playback

        Loader Type
        3 CD Carousel
        Number of Discs
        3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Programmable Tracks
        40
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        Fast Wind/Rewind
        Number of decks
        1

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line-in
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        FTD
        Indications
        DIM mode
        Karaoke
        MIC volume

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        21-key
        Guarantee booklet
        Global version
        User Manual
        English

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        265  mm
        Set Height
        310  mm
        Set Depth
        326  mm
        Main speaker width
        222  mm
        Main Speaker height
        310  mm
        Main speaker depth
        220  mm
        Packaging Width
        570  mm
        Packaging Height
        413  mm
        Packaging Depth
        496  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        14  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 200-240 V
        • 50Hz

