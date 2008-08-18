Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM185/79
Overall rating / 5
  • Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound
    -{discount-value}

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM185/79
    Overall rating / 5

    Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

    Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

    Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in. See all benefits

    Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

    Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

    Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

      with USB Direct playback

      • MP3-CD playback
      • USB Direct
      10 hours of MP3-CD music

      10 hours of MP3-CD music

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      120W RMS total output power

      120W RMS total output power

      This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      Stereo cassette deck

      Stereo cassette deck

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        4x30W/ch
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 4" woofer
        • 2" tweeter
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Number of Loudspeakers
        2

      • Audio Playback

        Number of Discs
        1
        Loader Type
        Tray
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Stop
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Number of decks
        1
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        Automatic Stop

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        CD Synchro Start Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • USB alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        3.5mm stereo
        USB
        USB host

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Quick Use Guide
        User Manual
        English

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        220  mm
        Set Height
        292  mm
        Set Depth
        272  mm
        Packaging Width
        525  mm
        Packaging Height
        413  mm
        Packaging Depth
        410  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10.875  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 200-240 V
        • 50Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1W

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Guarantee booklet
      • Quick Use Guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.