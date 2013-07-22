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Discontinued

MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM154/79

4.2

| (11) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.

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Obsessed with sound

  • 40W

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

11

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

2
1

22/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent sound quality

All in all a very good hi-fi system for the money. Very powerful sound from such compact speakers, radio reception on F.M is excellent with no hiss on stereo. tape and C.D. also excellent, very easy to understand and set up. Highly recommend. A+++++

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

01/06/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

w.o.w

Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

01/06/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

w.o.w

Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

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