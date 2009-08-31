Home
MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM154/79
  • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
    MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM154/79
    Obsessed with sound

    Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.

    MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

    Obsessed with sound

    Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control. See all benefits

    Obsessed with sound

    Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control. See all benefits

    MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

    Obsessed with sound

    Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      • 40W
      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      40W RMS total output power

      40W RMS total output power

      This Philips speaker has 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • digital sound control
        Total Sound Power (RMS)
        40  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of speaker boxes
        2
        Speaker drivers
        4" woofer
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        2-way

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc playback modes
        • next/previous track search
        • fast forward/backward
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Cassette deck technology
        mechanical
        Number of decks
        1

      • Audio recording

        Recording media
        tape

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Station presets
        40
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • FM stereo
        • MW
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        2xRCA (Audio)
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Convenience

        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Number of discs
        1
        Display type
        LCD display
        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        Loader type
        tray

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        Quick start guide
        User Manual
        English
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        8.5  kg
        Main speaker depth
        175  mm
        Main speaker height
        292  mm
        Main speaker width
        189  mm
        Main unit depth
        271  mm
        Packaging depth
        270  mm
        Main unit height
        292  mm
        Packaging height
        354  mm
        Main unit width
        220  mm
        Packaging width
        740  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V

      • Green

        Standby power consumption
        1  W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

