Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM139/79
Overall rating / 5
  • MP3-CD Playback MP3-CD Playback MP3-CD Playback
    -{discount-value}

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWM139/79
    Overall rating / 5

    MP3-CD Playback

    Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    MP3-CD Playback

    Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!

    MP3-CD Playback

    Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    MP3-CD Playback

    Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      MP3-CD Playback

      10 hours of MP3-CD music

      10 hours of MP3-CD music

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      Stereo cassette deck

      Stereo cassette deck

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 4" woofer
        • Piezo
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Number of Loudspeakers
        2

      • Audio Playback

        Number of Discs
        1
        Loader Type
        Tray
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Number of decks
        1
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        Automatic Stop

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • CD Synchro Start Recording
        • Automatic Recording Level

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • FM
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        English
        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        220  mm
        Set Height
        292  mm
        Set Depth
        285  mm
        Packaging Width
        510  mm
        Packaging Height
        350  mm
        Packaging Depth
        416  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.333  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 200-240 V
        • 50Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Guarantee booklet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.