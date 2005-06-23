Home
Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD576/30
  DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback
    The FWD576's potent mix of a powerful Mini Hi-Fi System with DVD playback is guaranteed to thrill you. Immerse yourself in the dynamic sounds of this powerful system and have another great reason to stay home!

      • DVD
      DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

      DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

      DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

      Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Virtual Ambience Control provides simulated sound settings

      Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        500W RMS / 7500W PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Virtual Ambience Control
        • Game Sound
        • MIX-IT
        • MAX Sound

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3 way
        • 6.5" woofer
        • 2" tweeter
        • 1" polydome piezo
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Number of Loudspeakers
        5
        Subwoofer type
        Active

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+RW
        • DivX
        • Video CD
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • OSD
        • Fast Forward
        • Fast Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Slow Backward
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Repeat
        • Chapter repeat
        • Angle
        • Zoom
        • Still Picture
        Loader Type
        Motorised
        Number of Discs
        3

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • 99-Track Programmable
        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Full Logical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Fast Wind/Rewind
        • Automatic Stop
        Number of decks
        2

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        CD Synchro Start Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        Other connections
        • AUX in
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • Component Video out Interlaced
        • S-Video out
        • Subwoofer out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        • Digital output (cinch)
        • DIN prepared for 5.1. upgrade
        Aux in
        Line in, Gameport

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Tape alarm
        • Wake to favourite track
        Display Type
        FTD
        Indications
        • album number
        • DIM mode
        • sound titles
        • time
        • track
        Karaoke
        • Echo control
        • Key control
        • MIC volume
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • AM antenna
        • Audio/Video cable
        • Batteries for remote control
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        Standard Package Includes
        International Guarantee

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        265  mm
        Set Height
        320  mm
        Set Depth
        345  mm
        Main speaker width
        242  mm
        Main Speaker height
        310  mm
        Main speaker depth
        240  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        200  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        310  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        388  mm
        Surround Speaker Width
        140  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        310  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        310  mm
        Center Speaker Width
        247  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        130  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        160  mm
        Packaging Width
        510  mm
        Packaging Height
        772  mm
        Packaging Depth
        624  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        32.84  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • AM antenna
      • Audio/Video cable
      • Batteries for remote control
      • FM antenna
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual
      • Component video cable (R/G/B)
      • International Guarantee

