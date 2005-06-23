Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- AM antenna
- Audio/Video cable
- Batteries for remote control
- FM antenna
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- User Manual
- Component video cable (R/G/B)
- International Guarantee
DVD and WMA-MP3-CD Playback
The FWD576's potent mix of a powerful Mini Hi-Fi System with DVD playback is guaranteed to thrill you. Immerse yourself in the dynamic sounds of this powerful system and have another great reason to stay home! See all benefits
DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.
