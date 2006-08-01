Other items in the box
- YPbPr component video cable
- Composite video cable (Y)
- Audio Cable
- FM/MW Antenna
- Quick start guide
- AC Power Cord
- International Guarantee
Sized match with performance
The robust FWD182 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. It features Dynamic Bass Boost to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring your favorite songs and movies to life.
The robust FWD182 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. It features Dynamic Bass Boost to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring your favorite songs and movies to life.
The robust FWD182 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. It features Dynamic Bass Boost to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring your favorite songs and movies to life.
The robust FWD182 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. It features Dynamic Bass Boost to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring your favorite songs and movies to life.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
This system has 1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.
Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Video Playback
Still Picture Playback
Audio Playback
Audio Recording
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power