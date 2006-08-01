Home
DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

    The robust FWD182 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. It features Dynamic Bass Boost to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring your favorite songs and movies to life.

      With dynamic bass to fill any space

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

      1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

      This system has 1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

      Stereo cassette deck

      Stereo cassette deck

      AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      Virtual Ambience Control provides simulated sound settings

      Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x30W RMS
        Total Sound Power (RMS)
        60  W
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS Digital Out
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Virtual Ambience Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 4" woofer
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 1" polydome piezo
        Number of Loudspeakers
        2

      • Video Playback

        Loader Type
        Motorised
        Number of Discs
        1
        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • Picture CD
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Disc Menu
        • OSD
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Zoom
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        DVD Region.
        4

      • Still Picture Playback

        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • Kodak Picture CD
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow
        • Zoom
        • Flip photos

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 99-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        Number of decks
        1
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        Automatic Stop

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • Automatic Recording Level
        • CD Synchro Start Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Auto store
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Enhancements
        Easy Set (Plug & Play)

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Other connections
        • ComponentVideo out Progressive
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • Digital output (cinch)
        • S-Video out
        • Line out
        • Subwoofer out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        Headphone
        2.5 mm
        Microphone
        Microphone socket

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        VFD display
        Clock
        On main display
        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Karaoke
        • Key control
        • MIC volume
        • Echo control
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Thai
        • Traditional Chinese

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • YPbPr component video cable
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Audio Cable
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • AC Power Cord
        Remote control
        45-key
        User Manual
        English
        Standard Package Includes
        International Guarantee

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        265  mm
        Set Height
        310  mm
        Set Depth
        335  mm
        Main speaker width
        207  mm
        Main Speaker height
        310  mm
        Main speaker depth
        190  mm
        Packaging Width
        567  mm
        Packaging Height
        413  mm
        Packaging Depth
        460  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        13.5  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • YPbPr component video cable
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • Audio Cable
      • FM/MW Antenna
      • Quick start guide
      • AC Power Cord
      • International Guarantee

