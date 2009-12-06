Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD14/98
Overall rating / 5
  • DVD and MP3-CD Playback DVD and MP3-CD Playback DVD and MP3-CD Playback
    -{discount-value}

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWD14/98
    Overall rating / 5

    DVD and MP3-CD Playback

    Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    DVD and MP3-CD Playback

    Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO. See all benefits

    DVD and MP3-CD Playback

    Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    DVD and MP3-CD Playback

    Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      with USB Direct

      • DVD
      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      800W PMPO/40W RMS total power

      This system has 800W PMPO / 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 20 W RMS, 800 W PMPO
        Sound enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • digital sound control 4 modes
        • Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of speaker boxes
        2
        Speaker drivers
        4" woofer
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Video Playback

        DVD region code
        3
        Playback media
        • DVD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • picture CD
        • DVD+RW
        Disc playback modes
        • disc menu
        • fast forward
        • fast backward
        • slow forward
        • slow backward
        • A-B Repeat
        • angle
        • Zoom
        • resume playback from stop
        • PBC
        USB Direct Playback
        JPEG

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc playback modes
        • repeat/one/all/program
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Cassette deck technology
        mechanical
        Number of decks
        1
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • electronic speed control
        • semi-auto stop
        USB Direct playback modes
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Audio recording

        Recording media
        tape
        Tape recording enhancement
        • automatic recording level
        • CD synchro start recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        • 2xRCA (Audio)
        • component video out
        • composite video (CVBS) out
        • digital output (cinch)
        • microphone socket
        Aux in
        2xRCA (Audio)
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        USB
        USB host

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LCD display
        Number of discs
        1
        Loader type
        motorised
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        On-Screen display languages
        English

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • composite video cable (Y)
        • MP3 Link cable
        • power cord
        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        User Manual
        English
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        7  kg
        Main speaker width
        194  mm
        Main speaker height
        287  mm
        Main speaker depth
        213  mm
        Main unit depth
        320  mm
        Packaging width
        479  mm
        Main unit height
        77  mm
        Packaging height
        375  mm
        Main unit width
        415  mm
        Packaging depth
        372  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      • Digital photo playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.