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  • Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips

    s-filter® exhaust filter

    FC8038/01

    Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips

    The Philips HEPA13 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.95% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment, with clean allergen-free air. The air passing through the filter is even cleaner than the air already in your room.

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    s-filter® exhaust filter

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    Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips

    HEPA13 filter captures >99.95% of fine dust

    • 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter
    • s-filter® standard fit
    • Retains >99,95% of dust
    Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    The Allergy H13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.

    Change every 12-months for sustained performance

    Change every 12-months for sustained performance

    For optimal performance and filtration, we advise to change the filter every 12 months.

    Non-washable filter

    Non-washable filter

    The filter does not need to not be washed. It has a lifetime of 1 year, after which it needs to be replaced. Washing the filter can damage it.

    s-filter® standard fit for easy replacement

    s-filter® is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It fits several ranges of vacuum cleaners from Philips, as well as vacuum cleaners from Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      s-filter® exhaust filter
      Compatible with
      • Performer - FC9150, FC9170, FC9174, FC9176; Performer Expert - FC8720, FC8728; PerformerPro - FC9180, FC9199; Performer Ultimate - FC8921, FC8925, FC8941, FC8957
      • 7000 Series, Performer Silent - FC8780, FC8781, FC8782, FC8783, FC8784, FC8785, FC8786, FC8787, FC8789 ; 8000 Series, Performer (LED) - XD8121, XD8122, XD8142, XD8152, XD8022, XD8042, XD8052
      • Marathon - FC9200, FC9225; PowerPro Expert - FC9712 – FC9714, FC9720 – FC9725; PowerPro - FC8760 – FC8770
      • 9000 Series, PowerPro/Marathon Ultimate - FC9911, FC9912, FC9925, FC9928, FC9929, FC9932, XB9125, XB9145, XB9154, XB9155, XB9185

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      1x Exhaust HEPA filter

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Sweden

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