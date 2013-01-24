Home
Impact

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8394/01
    -{discount-value}

    Compact yet reliable and powerful 1600 W vacuum cleaner that’s very easy to manoeuvre and to store when not in use. It has adjustable suction power, a 5-layer filtration system and large control pedals for ease of use. See all benefits

      • HomeCare
      1600 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      1600 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      Crevice nozzle and small brush

      The crevice nozzle accessory lets you reach easily into narrow spaces such as between cushions or behind the microwave.

      Electronic power control

      The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Fuchsia

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag classic
        Dust capacity
        2  L
        Exhaust filter
        AFS filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        32  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1400  W
        Input power (max)
        1600  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80  dB
        Suction power (max)
        300  W
        Vacuum (max)
        27  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        XL (9)  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Chrome 2-piece tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic

