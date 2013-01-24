Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*
Allergy filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits
FC9350/71
FC9351/71
The kit contains 1 x Allergy exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.
The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.
The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.
