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  • Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact* Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact* Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*

    Replacement Kit

    FC8010/01

    Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*

    Allergy filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year.

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    Replacement Kit

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    Allergy filter replacement kit PowerPro Compact*

    Original filter replacements from Philips

    • 1x Allergy filter
    • 1x Washable motor filter
    • 1x Washable foam filter
    Allergy exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    Allergy exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    The kit contains 1 x Allergy exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

    Washable motor inlet filter

    Washable motor inlet filter

    The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

    Washable motor foam filter

    Washable motor foam filter

    The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for

      PowerPro Compact/PowerPro City
      • FC9328 - FC9334
      • FC9349 - FC9353
      • FC9515
      • FC9516

    • Contains

      Allergy Exhaust Filter
      1x
      Washable motor inlet filter
      1x
      Washable motor foam filter
      1x
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    • Compatible with the following Philips product ranges: PowerPro Compact/ PowerPro City: FC9328 - FC9334, FC9349 - FC9353, FC9515, FC9516

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