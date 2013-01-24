Home
Replacement Kit

FC8010/01
    Allergy filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      Original filter replacements from Philips

      • 1x Allergy filter
      • 1x Washable motor filter
      • 1x Washable foam filter
      Allergy exhaust filter for excellent filtration

      Allergy exhaust filter for excellent filtration

      The kit contains 1 x Allergy exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

      Washable motor inlet filter

      Washable motor inlet filter

      The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

      Washable motor foam filter

      Washable motor foam filter

      The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Allergy Exhaust Filter
        1x
        Washable motor foam filter
        1x
        Washable motor inlet filter
        1x

      • Suitable for

        PowerPro Compact/PowerPro City
        • FC9328 - FC9334
        • FC9349 - FC9353
        • FC9515
        • FC9516

