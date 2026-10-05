2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC9351/71
Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.
1900 W
PowerCyclone 5
Allergy H13 filter
Durable 1900W motor generates up to 370W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.
PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.
MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.
Awards
4.0
of 5
81
Reviews
Kavman7
05/10/2026
Singapore
Philips compact vacuum
It works well as advertised. Compact but good suction. Will need time to see if quality holds.
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
John Tay
24/12/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Compact and very powerful vacuum cleaner.
A powerful machine that roars loudly, it picks up every bit and piece of dirt and dust along the way. The extension pipe is a great addition, as you can conveniently store it with the vacuum in the plastic container.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Sundew1
01/11/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Meet my expectation n usage
Had used philip vacuum cleaners many times before. Gd design n reliable. Acceptable noice level.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9350/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9350/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01
Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.