This Philips vacuum cleaner with its PowerCyclone 5 is one such cleaning beast. It gets my vacuum cleaning done thoroughly better than other vacuum cleaners that I’ve used before and at a reasonable price. What I like: 1. Very strong suction power - able to do the job efficiently. 2. Quality looks tough and built to last. 3. Necessary tools for entire cleaning - MultiClean nozzle, TurboBrush, Crevice tool and Integrated dusting brush tool. 4. Prefer corded over cordless as I can vacuum continuously without having to recharge between vacuuming. Long cord that I don’t need to connect to an extension cable to reach places that are far from the power outlet and cord can be coiled inside the body. 5. Bagless saves money and the hassle of changing the bag when full. Emptying the dust container is also easy with just one click of a button to remove the container. 6. Telescopic tube adjustable to your preference length or height. I like it’s metal rather than plastic. 7. The Integrated dusting brush with a long hose that I can easily reached hard-to-reach places especially when vacuuming high shelf surfaces. It’s lighter and easier to manoeuvre the Integrated brush better than using a handheld vacuum cleaner which could be cumbersome. Cleaning dust from display pieces/ornaments is easier with the Integrated dusting brush tool - suction power can be adjusted to prevent over suction on delicate pieces. What I don’t like: 1. Noisy due to the high suction power - even my cats are frightened. 2. It’s compact but size is still big for storage in my space-lacking house. 3 of the tools are attached to the machine except for 1 - either the MultiClean or the TurboBrush nozzle that is unattached when storing - can be misplaced. 3. TurboBrush could be made narrower for vacuuming cushion covers and curtains as it can picks up furs better than the Integrated brush can do. Conclusion With 7 pros over 3 cons definitely I will recommend this vacuum cleaner. This vacuum cleaner is a well-thought design but can be improved in future models. Perhaps the MultiClean and the TurboBrush can be made into one and a separate smaller/narrower TurboBrush for cleaning cushion covers and curtains and as it is smaller it can be attached to the machine for storage. At the end of the day I just need a cleaning machine that can do its job effectively, simple to operate and at a reasonable price.