Portable MP3-CD Player

EXP2545/00
  Enjoy skip-free MP3 music
    Portable MP3-CD Player

    EXP2545/00
    Enjoy skip-free MP3 music

    Get into your groove with the eXp2545 MP3-CD players and enjoy 7.5 hours of skip-free music on one MP3-CD. A classic favourite, it comes with LCD display and is a great choice for easy and hassle-free music enjoyment on the go See all benefits

      Enjoy skip-free MP3 music

      • MP3-CD playback
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      100-second Magic ESP™

      100-second Magic ESP™

      Magic Electronic Skip Protection™ is a convenient feature that ensures skip-free music even when your MP3-CD player is subjected to knocks and jolts while you are jogging or on the move. Devices with Magic Electronic Skip Protection™ have an intelligent electronic buffer that can store different digital music formats such as MP3, WMA. The buffer adjusts both its contents and laser spin speeds automatically to guarantee uninterrupted music listening.

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        D/A converter
        1-bit
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        > 85dB
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output Power
        2 x 4mW RMS
        Volume Control
        digital

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Hold
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Electronic Skip Protection(CD)
        45 seconds
        Magic ESP (MP3-CD)
        100 seconds
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        4.0 mm, 4.5V, centre +
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Indications
        • album number
        • battery status
        • Cd functions
        • DBB
        • ESP
        • time
        • track

      • Accessories

        Headphones
        Yes
        Included accessories
        User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        305  mm
        Master carton depth
        260  mm
        Master carton height
        244  mm
        Master carton weight
        2.39  kg
        Master carton quantity
        5
        Packaging Width
        196  mm
        Packaging Depth
        45  mm
        Packaging Height
        272  mm
        Packaging type
        Clamshell
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        140x140x27.5mm
        Product weight
        0.38  kg

      • Battery

        Type
        AA, LR6, UM3 (not included)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

