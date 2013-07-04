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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM3020/79

3.8

| (12) Reviews

Rich and powerful sound

Fill your home with tunes from your iPod/iPhone/iPad. Let the trendy Philips Micro sound system set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology. Simply dock your device as it is, even if it is in a protective case.

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Obsessed with sound

Rich and powerful sound

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • 120W

Dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

Dome tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, they offer detailed vocal clarity and instruments tone purity, thereby balancing the overall sound when paired with a combination of woofers.

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

12

Reviews

4
3

04/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great sound quality

Great product, great price. All round overall excellent package

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system

24/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Elegant design with reasonable price.

I've always had affection for Philips. Not always rightly. In this case, however, I have no doubt. Simple & pleasing design that combines a great, deep, powerful sound. Highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system

24/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Elegant design with reasonable price.

I've always had affection for Philips. Not always rightly. In this case, however, I have no doubt. Simple & pleasing design that combines a great, deep, powerful sound. Highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system

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