2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM3020/79
Rich and powerful sound
Fill your home with tunes from your iPod/iPhone/iPad. Let the trendy Philips Micro sound system set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology. Simply dock your device as it is, even if it is in a protective case.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
120W
Dome tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, they offer detailed vocal clarity and instruments tone purity, thereby balancing the overall sound when paired with a combination of woofers.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
3.8
of 5
12
Reviews
Coxy1961
04/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great sound quality
Great product, great price. All round overall excellent package
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system
Prince01
24/05/2013
United Kingdom
Elegant design with reasonable price.
I've always had affection for Philips. Not always rightly. In this case, however, I have no doubt. Simple & pleasing design that combines a great, deep, powerful sound. Highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system
RobertS
24/05/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Elegant design with reasonable price.
I've always had affection for Philips. Not always rightly. In this case, however, I have no doubt. Simple & pleasing design that combines a great, deep, powerful sound. Highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3020 Micro music system