Micro music system

DCM3020/79
    Fill your home with tunes from your iPod/iPhone/iPad. Let the trendy Philips Micro sound system set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology. Simply dock your device as it is, even if it is in a protective case. See all benefits

      • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      • 120W
      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      120W RMS total output power

      120W RMS total output power

      This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

      Dome tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, they offer detailed vocal clarity and instruments tone purity, thereby balancing the overall sound when paired with a combination of woofers.

      Motorized CD loader for convenience access

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      All-in-one remote control for your system & iPod/iPhone/iPad

      With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone/iPad through hundreds of songs easily with one simple press of the remote control. Information is displayed and listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track; offering speedy, simple ways to search through hundreds of files. It allows effortless operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

      Radio Data System for station information and data services

      The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 60 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Loudness

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        Dome tweeter
        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • wOOx Bass Radiator

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPad
        • Fast forward and backward
        • Next and Previous track
        • Play and Pause
        • Menu, Up and Down

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        RDS
        • Program Type
        • Station Name
        • Radio Text
        Station presets
        20

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        3.5mm stereo line in
        MP3 Link
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • FM Antenna
        • Left and right speakers

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        • iPod Alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        VFD display

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Cables
        MP3 line-in cable
        User Manual
        English
        Quick start guide
        English
        Remote control
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Main speaker depth
        230  mm
        Main Speaker height
        304  mm
        Main speaker width
        139  mm
        Set Depth
        230  mm
        Set Height
        141  mm
        Set Width
        230  mm
        Packaging Depth
        276  mm
        Packaging Height
        346  mm
        Packaging Width
        512  mm
        Gross weight
        8.6  kg
        Net weight
        7.3  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod 5th generation
        • iPod 6th Generation

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPad

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

