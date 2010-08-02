Home
    Play and charge your iPhone/iPod with the Philips Sleek micro sound system DCM292. Flat and wall-mountable, it fits any decor. Enjoy music from CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure. See all benefits

    Play and charge your iPhone/iPod with the Philips Sleek micro sound system DCM292. Flat and wall-mountable, it fits any decor. Enjoy music from CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      Sound system with wall-mountable design

      • Dock for iPod/iPhone
      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      20W RMS total output power

      20W RMS total output power

      This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

      Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

      Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

      The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 10 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • 20-Track Programmable
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Stop
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Program Play
        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Front

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod mini
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Station presets
        20

      • Connectivity

        3.5mm stereo line in
        MP3 Link
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        FM fixed pigtail antenna
        USB
        USB host

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        • iPod Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD

      • Accessories

        Cables
        MP3 line-in cable
        Remote control
        31-key remote
        User Manual
        English
        Quick start guide
        English
        Included accessories
        Screws for wall mounting x2

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        565  mm
        Set Height
        245  mm
        Set Depth
        103.5  mm
        Packaging Width
        620  mm
        Packaging Height
        250  mm
        Packaging Depth
        165  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        5.5  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

