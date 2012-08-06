Home
      • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

      The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

      Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      20W RMS total output power

      This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Radio Data System for station information and data services

      The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 10 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker drivers
        2.75" woofer
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • MP3-CD
        • USB flash drive
        • WMA-CD
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop
        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • menu, up and down
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause
        Others
        ID3-tag support

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM mono
        • FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • program type
        • radio text
        • RDS clock set
        • station name
        Antenna
        FM antenna (75 ohm)
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan
        • Easy set (plug & play)

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        USB
        USB host

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        • iPod Alarm
        Clock
        • On main display
        • sleep timer
        Charging device
        • iPad
        • iPhone
        • iPod
        Display type
        LCD display
        Loader type
        • front
        • motorised

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • FM antenna
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Screws for wall mounting x2
        Remote control
        31-key remote
        User Manual
        16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        98  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        235  mm
        Set Width
        400  mm
        Packaging width
        456  mm
        Packaging height
        251  mm
        Packaging depth
        197  mm
        Gross weight
        4.2  kg
        Net weight
        3.3  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPad 2

