2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM109/79
Music cube
Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music. The Philips Micro sound system DCM109 plays and charges your iPhone/iPod, and has USB Direct for other portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.
Dock for iPod/iPhone
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Convenient integrated dock.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
4.1
of 5
9
Reviews
Linedance50
28/08/2014
US
My unit just quit working last night. I am now looking to purchase another one. I teach line dancing and play CDs as well as using my iPhone.
I have had it for almost four years. It stays in my car. I really love my cube just wish it was a bit more portable, I keep it in the box it came in.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM109 Cube micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM109 Cube micro sound system
taytaggs
08/07/2014
US
greatest present everrr
I got the older model of the cube system for Christmas about 6 years ago. It still works amazingly. The sound is crystal clear and the design is awesome. It's super light and easy to move around. And to say I use it a lot is an understatement, so it still works fantastic!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM109 Cube micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM109 Cube micro sound system
Sam2012
17/06/2012
US
Good product...
Well built and the audio sounds great....A good buy for the money spent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM109 Cube micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM109 Cube micro sound system