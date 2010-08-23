Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Cube micro sound system

DCM109/79
Overall rating / 5
  • Music cube Music cube Music cube
    -{discount-value}

    Cube micro sound system

    DCM109/79
    Overall rating / 5

    Music cube

    Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music. The Philips Micro sound system DCM109 plays and charges your iPhone/iPod, and has USB Direct for other portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cube micro sound system

    Music cube

    Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music. The Philips Micro sound system DCM109 plays and charges your iPhone/iPod, and has USB Direct for other portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. See all benefits

    Music cube

    Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music. The Philips Micro sound system DCM109 plays and charges your iPhone/iPod, and has USB Direct for other portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cube micro sound system

    Music cube

    Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music. The Philips Micro sound system DCM109 plays and charges your iPhone/iPod, and has USB Direct for other portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Music cube

      Sound system to play and charge your iPhone/ iPod

      • Dock for iPod/iPhone
      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      10W RMS total output power

      10W RMS total output power

      This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

      Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

      iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge

      iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.

      Integrated dock for portable music enjoyment without clutter

      Convenient integrated dock.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Playback

        Loader Type
        Top
        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward
        • Charging iPhone
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2 x 5W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3.5" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        3.5mm stereo line in
        MP3 Link

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • iPod Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight color
        White

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • MP3 Line-in cable
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Guarantee booklet
        Remote control
        36-key remote
        User Manual
        16 languages
        Quick start guide
        16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        150  mm
        Set Height
        152  mm
        Set Depth
        250  mm
        Main speaker width
        150  mm
        Main Speaker height
        152  mm
        Main speaker depth
        197  mm
        Packaging Width
        531  mm
        Packaging Height
        302  mm
        Packaging Depth
        202  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        5.48  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • MP3 Line-in cable
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Guarantee booklet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.