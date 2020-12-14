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Discontinued

DVD micro music system

DCD3020/79

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Relax with great music

Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Relax with great music

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DVD, CD, USB, FM

  • 120W, Bass radiator

FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

120W RMS total output power

120W RMS total output power

This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

14/12/2020

Australia

Australia

Everything

I’ve had mine for many years and never had a problem till now? It’s got like the blue ring on the volume flashing and not working, does this mean she’s dead! Can anyone tell me please

Pros

Great

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD3020 DVD micro music system

Date of Use 2018-12-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD3020 DVD micro music system

Date of Use 2018-12-13

01/02/2016

Australia

Australia

Good sound good price

Doesnt work for iphone 5 or 6 unless we buy adopter,designed for upto iphone 4 generation.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD3020 DVD micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD3020 DVD micro music system

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