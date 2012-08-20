Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

DVD micro music system

DCD3020/79
Overall rating / 5
  • Relax with great music Relax with great music Relax with great music
    -{discount-value}

    DVD micro music system

    DCD3020/79
    Overall rating / 5

    Relax with great music

    Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD micro music system

    Relax with great music

    Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs See all benefits

    Relax with great music

    Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD micro music system

    Relax with great music

    Listen to music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad - simply by docking it as it is, without having to remove its case. The Philips DVD micro music system delivers powerful bass, thanks to wOOx technology, and plays DVDs, DivX files, CDs and MP3-CDs See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Relax with great music

      Obsessed with sound

      • with 30-pin connector
      • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      • DVD, CD, USB, FM
      • 120W, Bass radiator
      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      120W RMS total output power

      120W RMS total output power

      This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Motorized CD loader for convenience access

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2 x 60W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • Dome tweeter
        • Dual woofer
        • wOOx Bass Radiator

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DivX Ultra
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        ID3-tag support
        Yes

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback
        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Station presets
        20

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        Audio Connections
        • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
        • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
        USB
        USB host
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        FM Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        OSD Languages
        English
        Display Type
        VFD display
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • MP3 Link Cable
        Remote control
        41 key
        Quick start guide
        .
        User Manual
        English
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        230  mm
        Set Height
        141  mm
        Set Width
        230  mm
        Main speaker depth
        230  mm
        Main Speaker height
        304  mm
        Main speaker width
        139  mm
        Packaging Depth
        276  mm
        Packaging Height
        346  mm
        Packaging Width
        512  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8.6  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • MP3 Link Cable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.