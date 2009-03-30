Other items in the box
- USB cable
- 3.5mm stereo line in cable
- AC Power Cord
- Remote Control
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Search terms
Music system for business executives
Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Music system for business executives
Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.
Music system for business executives
Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Music system for business executives
Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.
All Philips In-car units featuring Bluetooth are equipped with a built-in Bluetooth module for hands-free phone calls and music streaming from Bluetooth-enabled phones and audio devices. The pairing process is as easy as setting up typical Bluetooth headsets. You can transfer your phone contacts and save your favorite phonebook on the system. You can also easily switch your calls back to your phone for private conversations. With Bluetooth, you can pick up calls without hassle and drive safely with both hands on the wheel.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to your Philips player so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod/iPhone. The Philips player automattically charges your portable device while it is docked.
iPhone compatibility
iPod compatibility
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Sound
Loudspeakers
Power
Dimensions
Accessories