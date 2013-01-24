Home
    Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

    The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure applied. See all benefits

      • SteelPrecision Technology
      • PowerAdapt Sensor
      • 3-level battery indicator
      Ultimate precision with the unique SteelPrecision Technology

      Ultimate precision with the unique SteelPrecision Technology

      The BT9000 Prestige features the brand new SteelPrecision Technology which consists of an integrated metal comb and a strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter how much pressure is applied. This way BT9000 Prestige always delivers the most even and precise trimming results*.

      Skin follower guides the trimmer smoothly for an even cut

      Skin follower guides the trimmer smoothly for an even cut

      Thanks to the skin follower the trimmer always has the right angle to your skin, giving you a precise result. It also has an anti-friction coating which guides the trimmer smoothly on your face.

      Sharp full metal blades cut precisely without pulling

      Sharp full metal blades cut precisely without pulling

      Our full metal blades remain sharp for life. They have a special geometry which always delivers a precise cut even on the thickest hair without pulling.

      30 different length settings with precision steps of 0.2 mm

      30 different length settings with precision steps of 0.2 mm

      Style your beard with ultimate accuracy by choosing a hair length down to 0.2 mm precision. Use the zoom wheel to select from 30 different length settings, from 0.4 mm all the way to 10 mm.

      Effortless trimming even on dense and longer beard

      Effortless trimming even on dense and longer beard

      The PowerAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 125 times per second and automatically adapts the motor to maintain constant power. This way regardless of hair density and length a constant trimming performance is achieved.

      Up to 120 min runtime after 1 hour charge, plus quick charge

      Up to 120 min runtime after 1 hour charge, plus quick charge

      The advanced Li-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of powerful use after 1 hour charge. Enjoy also the quick-charge function that gives you one full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

      High quality stainless steel body for a lasting experience

      High quality stainless steel body for a lasting experience

      The BT9000 Prestige is crafted to stand the test of time. Its high quality stainless steel body is hand-finished with an ultimate attention to detail, giving you a lasting premium experience.

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

      The battery indicator shows when your trimmer is charged, charging, or when it needs to be plugged in. It also shows you the remaning charge with 3 simple bars.

      Pop-open head makes it easy to clean under the tap

      Pop-open head makes it easy to clean under the tap

      Simply pop the head open and rinse under the tap to clean.

      Premium travel case to always protect your trimmer

      Premium travel case to always protect your trimmer

      The premium travel case is designed to the shape of your trimmer to always protect it during your travels.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Full metal blades
        Range of length settings
        0.4 mm up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        0.2 mm
        Number of length settings
        30
        Cutting technology
        SteelPrecision, skin follower

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use
        Cleaning
        100% Waterproof
        Battery indicator
        3-level indicator

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Usage
        Oil in pack

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Click-on Long beard comb
        Premium storage & travel case
        Yes

          • Based on objective evenness test with close-up images in its price class, done by a third party agency

