Beardtrimmer series 7000

Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7520/15
    Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits

      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Philips' No. 1 in tidy trimming

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • Up to 100 min use/ 1 hr charge
      • High performance vacuum system
      Optimized airflow for a mess-free trim

      Optimized airflow for a mess-free trim

      The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer comes with 50% stronger, improved airflow*. The powerful vacuum captures up to 95% of cut hair**, giving you a mess-free trim.

      Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

      Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

      Trim your stubble in one  stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.

      Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

      Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

      The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.

      20 lock-in length settings, 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision

      20 lock-in length settings, 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision

      Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

      Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

      Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

      Trim your moustache or define details and edges in hard to reach areas with the click-on precision trimmer.

      LED display clearly shows your length setting

      LED display clearly shows your length setting

      Turn the zoom wheel to view your chosen length setting in mm on the LED display.

      Up to 100 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      Up to 100 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      The powerful Li-ion battery provides up to 100 minutes of cordless use after 1 hour charge. You can also use your trimmer plugged in or the quick-charge function gives you one full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

      The battery indicator shows when your trimmer is charged, charging, or when it needs to be plugged in. It also shows you the remaning charge with 3 simple bars.

      Just empty the chamber and rinse the blades under water

      Just empty the chamber and rinse the blades under water

      Once you are done trimming, simply remove the blades by pulling them up, rinse the blades and comb under the tap, empty the hair chamber and brush away any loose hairs with the added cleaning brush for long-lasting performance.

      2 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Display
        • Digital length settings
        • 3 level battery indicator
        Cleaning
        Rinseable blades and guards
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Dark chrome

      • Power system

        5 min quick charge
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        Up to 100 mintues
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Precision trimmer
        Yes
        Comb
        • 3mm precision comb
        • 5mm precision comb
        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        • Travel pouch
        • Luxurious travel pouch
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

          • Versus its Philips predecessor
          • *Tested in lab environment on hair mats

