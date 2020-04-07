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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 7000Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7520/15

2.9

| (124) Reviews

Less mess vacuum trimmer

Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim.

See all benefits

Philips' No. 1 in tidy trimming

Less mess vacuum trimmer

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Self-sharpening metal blades

  • Up to 100 min use/ 1 hr charge

  • High performance vacuum system

Improved airflow for a mess-free trim

Improved airflow for a mess-free trim

The high performance vacuum system of the Philips beard trimmer 7000 provides 50% stronger, improved airflow* to capture up to 95% of cut hair**, and give you a mess-free trim.

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

124

Reviews

07/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Better design

I just got it but seeing the change of the design makes me believe that this one is going last a lot longer than my previous.

Pros

The old flaps are gone - which was the problem

Cons

Not yet

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7512/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2020-03-07

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7512/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2020-03-07

12/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great beard trimmer with less mess

[Employee of philipsglobal] My partner has been using this beard trimmer for a couple of weeks now. He is very impressed with it. It has a long battery life and provides a great even trim even when he is in a rush. He wasn't sure about how much mess it would reduce however, he was pleasantly surprised at how many less hairs were left in the sink after trimming compared to his old trimmer. It is an easy to clean product which gives good results. He is very pleased with his new beard trimmer!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

04/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Trimmer

[Employee of philipsglobal] My partner tried this trimmer, and was genuinely impressed .The vacuum suction allows the hair to be collected rather than be scattered all over the bathroom sink! Easy to use, with a great overall result.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor

  2. Tested in lab environment on hair mats