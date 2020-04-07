2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT7520/15
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim.
0.5mm precision settings
Self-sharpening metal blades
Up to 100 min use/ 1 hr charge
High performance vacuum system
The high performance vacuum system of the Philips beard trimmer 7000 provides 50% stronger, improved airflow* to capture up to 95% of cut hair**, and give you a mess-free trim.
Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.
Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.
2.9
of 5
124
Reviews
PetkovMt
07/04/2020
United Kingdom
Better design
I just got it but seeing the change of the design makes me believe that this one is going last a lot longer than my previous.
Pros
The old flaps are gone - which was the problem
Cons
Not yet
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7512/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2020-03-07
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7512/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2020-03-07
gh124
12/04/2019
United Kingdom
Great beard trimmer with less mess
[Employee of philipsglobal] My partner has been using this beard trimmer for a couple of weeks now. He is very impressed with it. It has a long battery life and provides a great even trim even when he is in a rush. He wasn't sure about how much mess it would reduce however, he was pleasantly surprised at how many less hairs were left in the sink after trimming compared to his old trimmer. It is an easy to clean product which gives good results. He is very pleased with his new beard trimmer!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Melanie591
04/04/2019
United Kingdom
Great Trimmer
[Employee of philipsglobal] My partner tried this trimmer, and was genuinely impressed .The vacuum suction allows the hair to be collected rather than be scattered all over the bathroom sink! Easy to use, with a great overall result.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/13 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Versus its Philips predecessor
Tested in lab environment on hair mats