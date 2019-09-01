Search terms

  • Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    BT7500/15

    Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $199.99

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    Similar products

    See all Beard trimmers

    Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Philips' No. 1 in tidy trimming

    • 0.5mm precision settings
    • Self-sharpening metal blades
    • Up to 75 min use/ 1 hr charge
    • High performance vacuum system
    Improved airflow for a mess-free trim

    Improved airflow for a mess-free trim

    The high performance vacuum system of the Philips beard trimmer 7000 provides 50% stronger, improved airflow* to capture up to 95% of cut hair**, and give you a mess-free trim.

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

    Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

    Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

    Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 20 length settings between 0,5 - 10mm in 0.5mm increments.

    The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

    The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

    Add extra definition to the details, even in hard to reach areas, with the click-on precision trimmer.

    Up to 75 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

    Up to 75 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

    Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 75 minutes of cordless use, or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      20 integrated length settings

    • Power system

      5 min quick charge
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Comb
      Lift & Trim system
      Precision trimmer
      Yes

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      Up to 75 minutes
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Finishing
      Soft touch

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Range of length settings
      0.5 up to 10 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 0.5 mm

    • Ease of use

      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Cleaning
      Rinseable blades and guards
      Display
      Battery level indicator
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Versus its Philips predecessor
    • *Tested in lab environment on hair mats

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.