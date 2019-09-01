BT7500/15
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim.See all benefits
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The high performance vacuum system of the Philips beard trimmer 7000 provides 50% stronger, improved airflow* to capture up to 95% of cut hair**, and give you a mess-free trim.
Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.
Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.
Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 20 length settings between 0,5 - 10mm in 0.5mm increments.
Add extra definition to the details, even in hard to reach areas, with the click-on precision trimmer.
Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 75 minutes of cordless use, or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.
The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
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