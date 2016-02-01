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  • Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    BT7220/15

    Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $249.99

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    Similar products

    See all Beard trimmers

    Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

    • 0.5mm precision settings
    • Full metal blades
    • 80 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Captures up to 90% cut hair*
    Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

    Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

    Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

    Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

    Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

    Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

    Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

    Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

    Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 20 length settings between 0,5 - 10mm in 0.5mm increments.

    80 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

    80 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

    Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 80 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

    View your length setting in lights

    View your length setting in lights

    Turn the zoom wheel on your Philips vacuum beard trimmer to view the selected length setting on the LED display. Simple.

    Keep your charge in check

    Keep your charge in check

    See how much power your trimmer has left. The 3-level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.

    Precision trimmer & comb to finish up in hard to reach areas

    Precision trimmer & comb to finish up in hard to reach areas

    When you are done trimming, just click on this precision trimmer to finish up your style with defining details and edges or trimming your moustache with clicking the precision comb on the trimmer.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

    2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

    We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      20 integrated length settings

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Comb
      • 3mm precision comb
      • 5mm precision comb
      Precision trimmer
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      80 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V

    • Design

      Finishing
      Chrome finish

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Range of length settings
      0.5 up to 10 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 0.5 mm

    • Ease of use

      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Display
      • Digital length settings
      • 3 level battery indicator
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

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    • Tested in lab environment on hair mats

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