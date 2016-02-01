BT7201/15
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.See all benefits
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Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.
Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.
Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 20 length settings between 0,5 - 10mm in 0.5mm increments.
Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.
The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
When you are done trimming, just click on this precision trimmer to finish up your style with defining details and edges or trimming your moustache.
Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.
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