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    Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

    BT5522/15

    Advanced precision

    The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer which also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle and features 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium Ion run time.

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    Suggested retail price: $224.99

    Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

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    Advanced precision

    Ultimate control for beard and hair

    • 0.2mm precision settings
    • Self-sharpening metal blades
    • 120 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Lift & Trim PRO system
    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

    Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

    Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

    Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2mm increments.

    A precision step to match every beard

    Personalise your grooming routine with precise styling steps to suit every beard. There are 0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for short beard styling, 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.

    The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

    Add extra definition to the details, even in hard to reach areas, with the click-on precision trimmer.

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

    120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

    The advanced Li-ion battery provides 120 minutes of powerful, cordless use after 1 hour charge. You can also use your trimmer plugged in or use the quick-charge function to get one full trim after just 5 minutes charge.

    Extra adjustable hair combs

    The timmer comes with 2 adjustable hair combs: from 0.4 to 10 mm, and from 10.4 to 20mm

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Comb
      • Lift & Trim comb
      • 2 Adjustable combs
      Pouch
      Storage pouch
      Detail trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      120 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Low energy mode
      < 0.3 W
      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Number of length settings
      40
      Range of length settings
      0.4- 20mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      From 0.2mm

    • Ease of use

      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Display
      Battery indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

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