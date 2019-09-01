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    Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

    BT5502/15

    One pass even trim

    The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim.

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    Suggested retail price: $199.99

    Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

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    One pass even trim

    2x more precision with Lift & Trim PRO system

    • 5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)
    • Contour following 2D shaver
    • 61 min cordless use / 1h charge
    • Back reach attachment
    • Up to 5 years Warranty
    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

    Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

    Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

    Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Cut to the exact length youre after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-20 mm in 0.2mm increments.

    A precision step to match every beard

    A precision step to match every beard

    Personalise your grooming routine with precise styling steps to suit every beard. There are 0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for short beard styling, 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.

    Cordless use for up to 90 mins

    Cordless use for up to 90 mins

    Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming. The 5 minute quick charge function gives you enough power for one trim.

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    Beard trimmer built to last with no oil required

    Beard trimmer built to last with no oil required

    All of our Beard trimming products* are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years** and they never need to be oiled.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Comb
      • Lift & Trim comb
      • Long beard comb
      Pouch
      Storage pouch

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      NiMH
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      Up to 90 minutes

    • Service

      No oil needed
      Yes
      Up to 5-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Number of length settings
      40
      Range of length settings
      0.4- 20mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      From 0.2mm

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Battery indicator
      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

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    • The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
    • Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000, and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada, and China.

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